A man has been charged with numerous offences and will appeared in Forster Local Court today, Thursday, September 8.
Yesterday afternoon, September 7 Manning Great Lakes Police District detectives a house in Forster following information in relation to a wanted man.
Shortly after police arrived, they say the man leapt out a rear window of the dwelling and ran into a neighbouring yard. He was pursued by police and arrested.
He was taken to Taree Police Station and charged with five counts of aggravated break, enter and steal, three of break enter and steal, three of take and drive conveyance, police pursuit, two of breach apprehended domestic violence order and four outstanding warrants.
