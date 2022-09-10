Members of the community have just over a month to comment on a $8 million proposal to establish a 126 lot residential subdivision on 18.53 hectares south of Forster.
development application (DA) at 70 Caroma Lane, Forster.
Put forward by Serenitas Management Pty Ltd, the proposed development is located at 70 Caroma Lane, behind the Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and about 2.5km south of Stockland Shopping Centre.
According to its website, Serenitas describes itself as one of Australia's most financially secure providers of affordable lifestyle accommodation for people over 50.
An estimated cost of $7,988,252 has been placed on the project.
The parcel of land, sold earlier this year and offered for sale for the first time, is situated across multiple zonings.
Before the sale, a concept plan had been prepared indicating the land was capable of residential subdivision or a Land Lease Community, while the industrial portion was suitable for boat or caravan storage.
The project will include the construction of a new access road and several internal roads
According to a report submitted by Port Macquarie-based Land Dynamics Australia:
The intent behind the proposed subdivision is to respond to the market demand for housing in the area.- Land Dynamics Australia
"There will be a positive community benefit resulting from the proposal, with a boost to the local economy and a development which supports the overall housing needs for the community of Forster and the wider area."
"The proposed residential subdivision is compatible with the surrounding residential uses, which are a mix of residential allotments and large lot residential.
"The area of Forster is undergoing expansion and transformation with the new estates such as Follyfoot Farm/Palm Lakes introducing a new form of lifestyle and retirement housing into the area.
"The intent behind the proposed subdivision is to respond to the market demand for housing in the area."
The Lakes Way includes a variety of land uses including residential, commercial tourism and industrial developments; the Palm Lakes Resort (Follyfoot Farm) is nearing completion.
Plans for the development are on display until 4.30pm, Monday, October 10.
Visit the MidCoast Council application tracking page HERE for more details
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
