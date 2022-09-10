Manning River Times
Home/News

The development is described as affordable lifestyle accommodation

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
September 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 126 (torrens title) lot residential subdivision has been proposed for south of Forster. Picture DevelopmentReady.

Members of the community have just over a month to comment on a $8 million proposal to establish a 126 lot residential subdivision on 18.53 hectares south of Forster.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.