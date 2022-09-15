Manning River Times

Strategic planning meeting to look at 2023 rugby season

By Mick McDonald
September 15 2022 - 6:00pm
Mid North Coas t representative fullback Michael Bailey from the Manning Ratz kicks ahead during a Lower North Coast game this season.

THE possible structure of the Lower North Coast Rugby Union season next year will be discussed at a strategic meeting to be held at the Taree Railway Bowling Club on Sunday, September 25 from 2pm.

