THE possible structure of the Lower North Coast Rugby Union season next year will be discussed at a strategic meeting to be held at the Taree Railway Bowling Club on Sunday, September 25 from 2pm.
This follows a difficult 2022 when just three teams contested the men's open grade and women's 10s competitions.
Old Bar Clams (men) and Wauchope Thunder (men and women) withdrew from the competitions earlier in the year. While the loss of Old Bar wasn't totally unexpected, given the club's troubles of the last decade, Wauchope's withdrawal was seen as a bodyblow.
This left Wallamba (men and women), Manning Ratz (men and women), Forster (men) and Gloucester (women) still fielding sides.
A late push for the clubs to be included in Upper Mid North Coast competitions was rejected by the Upper MNC clubs.
The Ratz even looked at the viability of joining a lower tier premiership in Newcastle.
There were further problems in the men's, with former powerhouse Forster struggling for numbers most weeks. Forster didn't play in the semi-finals with Wallamba beating the Ratz in the grand final played at Nabiac.
Manning Ratz president Steve Rees said all the LNC clubs are expected to be represented at the September 25 meeting along with Arthur Chapman from the Mid North Coast Zone. He hasn't heard if any other MNC officials will be there.
Mr Rees expects the composition of the 2023 premiership will dominate the agenda although there will also be discussions on junior development.
"At this stage it looks as though Wauchope and Old Bar will be back next year."
Mr Rees said while there are concerns about Forster's future, he is confident the Dolphins will resurface.
He understands uncertainty about the competition and the fact that only three teams were involved were the main reasons the Dolphins had problems.
"We want to get some surety about next year for sponsors, players and clubs,'' he said.
"We (the Ratz) lost 12 players when the comp went back to three teams."
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
