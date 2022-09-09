IT has been another slow week for angling in the Manning area.
The big seas an south west winds have restricted fishing. Beach and rocks have been out of bounds because of he heavy seas.
Boats that were able to get out on Wednesday caught good snapper up north and plenty of barracuda (pick handles) but no other species.
Unfortunately the NSW Off Shore Championships were cancelled due to the rough weather and those who travelled long distances had to go home with no fish.
The river has not produced many catches in the past week. Luderick are not on the bite and the big bream have moved up the river.
Even the flathead have been scarce and anyone wanting to get a bag of fish should consider the upriver spots.
The Harrington Hotel has an outing this weekend fishing for bream and whiting.
We shall see how they perform and this will give us an idea of what the fish are doing.
