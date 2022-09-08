The promise of overseas travel was all a young Ed Scerri needed to help him make a career choice.
International travel didn't eventuate, but in its place is a successful printing business which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Advertisement
Sunne Printing, which began in Taree, and now has offices in Tuncurry and Armidale, was established by Ed and his St Patrick's, Strathfield school-mate Phil in the late 1960s.
While Phil has since moved on, Ed has continued to grow the business which was, at the height of the printing industry, one of the most successful on the coast.
Ed's business acumen was evident early in his career when at just 19 years old he was promoted to assistant manager of a large printing firm, Label House managing more than 100 employees.
That was before he and Phil bought Taree Printery which at the time was located in Manning Street.
A move to Muldoon Street followed and a name change to Sunne Printing signalled a steady growth of the business.
Back in those days the business was surrounded by grazing dairy cows and a sawmill, Ed said.
Then in 1980s Regional Publishers (now Australian Community Media, publishers of the Great Lakes Advocate and Manning River Times) bought a half share in Sunne Printing making it the biggest commercial printer between Newcastle and Lismore.
And, the late '80s Sunne won the right to print the official advertising agency and printers' guide to Australia's Bicentennial celebrations.
Ed had a lightbulb moment when he decided to approach real estate agents with the idea to promote holiday accommodation through the publication of a specialist accommodation booklet.
Once you got a Mac you could do almost anything; we had three.- Sunne Printing owner, Ed Scerri.
At the height of the project Sunne Printing had more than 40 agents of its books stretching from the South Coast to the Queensland border.
"Forster was one of our biggest clients."
But, with the advent of the internet, social media and online postings the booklets have gone the way of thousands of publications across the country.
Sunne Printing opened its Tuncurry office in Manning Street a little short of 10 years ago to provide the Great Lakes community with a service which was lacking in the area.
Always at the forefront of the industry, Sunne was one of the first regional printers to utilise Apple Macs for graphic design in the early 1990s at a time when the once technology leader fell out of favour.
"Once you got a Mac you could do almost anything; we had three."
Print has changed tremendously since Johannes Gutenberg invented it in the mid-1400s
Advertisement
In the past 50 years both the industry and Sunne have undergone major revolutions advancing from letterpress and offset techniques to film image and platesetter.
"And, now we are using a platesetting with no developing; from plate to press."
Environmentally friendly, traditional inks have been replaced with vegetable ink, while paper is recycled.
"There is no waste."
Ed also has seen a greater use of online printing companies like Vistaprint and Snapfish.
However, as with many 'instant, do-it-yourself' services in the 21st century, there also are a number of disadvantages and sometimes traditional works best.
Advertisement
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.