It was a proud moment for the Taree on Manning Rotarians when Dr Michael Ssonko, Uganda's first geriatrician, was admitted to the College of Medicine after qualifying at the University of Cape Town, South Africa.
This project of the Rotary Club of Taree on Manning is a good example of the thousands of projects funded each year by The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International, foundation chair Maurie Stack, of Taree, said.
Advertisement
"Michael SSonko was a GP in Uganda, a country without any geriatricians, and he was mentored by Professor Vasi Nagathan, geriatrician from Concord Hospital," Maurie said.
"This grant funded the training of Dr SSonko as a geriatrician and he has now returned to Uganda where he is working with the leading university to establish a course in geriatrics. He is the first geriatrician in Uganda."
Four years ago Rotarians in Taree hosted a group study exchange team of Rotarians from Uganda.
Shortly later, the Rotary Club of Taree on Manning responded to a request for assistance from the late Bill Richardson, one of the developers of Tallwoods Golf Course. Bill was friends with Professor Vasi Naganathan.
Anyone wishing to support The Rotary Foundation in funding these type of humanitarian projects can google www.rotaryfoundationaustralia.org.au or speak to any local Rotarian.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.