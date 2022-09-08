CHATHAM will look to return to the glory days by beating Tigers in tomorrow's final and gaining a place in the Manning division one men's hockey grand final on Saturday, September 17.
The Wolves dominated the Manning competition for more than a decade up to the start of COVID, but the loss of players last year saw the side struggle.
However, under captain-coach Adam Birkefeld, Chatham finished second the Sharks on the Manning competition ladder this year so will be favoured for tomorrow's clash against Tigers, timed to start at 5.30.
This could be the match of the day.
Birkefeld has been in great form this season. Along with NSW representative Trent Hammond and one of the competition's best players, Matt Doherty, they will set the example for juniors including Mace Murray and Angus Johnson.
Tigers have been building throughout the season and won't be overawed. Led by NSW representative Matt Pullen along with Kye Lewis, Taj Boyd and Harry Wallis, Tigers have the midfield players to meet the Chatham attack.
Stephen George is the key for Tigers and his attacking skills improved throughout the year. But he is in doubt and will be a huge loss if unavailable.
Much will come down to the patience and discipline of both teams and the team that gets off to a positive start may well determine the outcome of this match.
The game may require extra time to find the winner. The winner advance to the grand final, where they'll take a red hot Sharks side.
Chatham will also be involved in the women's final from 4pm where they will take on Sharks.
Sharks are coming off a narrow 1-0 loss to competition hot shots Tigers in the major semi and will certainly enter this match full of confidence on the strength of that performance.
Chatham has sailed under the radar for much of the season and they will rely heavily on their NSW representatives Priya Bourke, Kerrie Davy and Lillianah Williams to lead they way.
Grace Coleman, Karla Baker and Tilly Hunter will enhance Chatham's chances while the astute leadership and the strong form of Tina Russell will be another bonus.
Sharks boast plenty of finals experience led by State representatives Mel Mendham, Kristy Aldridge, Linda Ferguson and Katrina Brown. A repeat of last week's performance against Tigers could take them to the grand final.
This will be a highly skilled game between two strong teams with contrasting styles. In a very tight match Sharks will be favourites and should just get home by a goal.
Tony Lewis looks at the minor grade finals
DIVISION 3 women's teams Tigers and Sharks will meet at 1pm on field 3 to decide Forster Strikers' grand final opponents.
Tigers are coming off a drawn our major semi-final where against Strikers that went through four periods extra time. While they've been great improvers in this division, and it will be a test of Tigers' resilience to step up again after that exhausting battle.
Sharks will be a difficult opposition with a blend of youth and experience, so this match is expected to be close with Tigers slight favourites.
A fast and physical encounter is expected in division 3 men between Wingham and Chatham at 1pm on the ATF. The winner will play Sharks in the grand final.
Chatham will rely on their heavy level of experience in Phil Walters, Mark Styles, Robert Baker and Daniel Strybis while Wingham will look to play a fast open style given their overall younger line up. Led by Pat Lucki end Luke McLeod, Wingham are a great chance of upsetting the favourites Chatham in a match where discipline may well determine the winner.
Sharks will meet Chatham in division two women at 2.30.
Based on season results Sharks will head into this match as favourites and with a strong start could make if difficult for the Chatham outfit.
Chatham have struck form at the right time and have a great chemistry in their team and certainly do not lack enthusiasm. A strong start by them may give them the confidence to cause an upset. However, Sharks may have too much strength across the field and with them being led by Ash Harry and Hillary Pilbeam
Sharks should proceed to the grand final and meet Town next week.
Sharks appear to be too strong for Chatham in the division 2 men's game at 2.30.
But Sharks will need to bounce back form a surprise defeat in the major semi by Tigers last week. Sharks are still the premiership hot shots, so there's no pressure on Tigers.
Brothers Shaun and Nathan Fuller will play vital roles for Sharis while NSW Schoolboys under 16 representative Jayden Manusu may hold the key.
Chatham have been the great improvers in 2022 and certainly do not lack confidence.
Experienced players Dom Tagliapietra and David Hardaker backed up by youngsters Mason Doel, Ryan Box and Ashton Hayes ensures Chatham will make life uncomfortable, and an early goal could see plenty of pressure applied.
Sharks should proceed in what will be a tight and high-quality match.
