Manning River Times

Manning division 1 hockey teams playoff for a grand final berth

September 8 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chatham captain-coach Adam Birkefeld has been in outstanding form this season. He leads the Wolves into tomorrow's final against Tigers.

CHATHAM will look to return to the glory days by beating Tigers in tomorrow's final and gaining a place in the Manning division one men's hockey grand final on Saturday, September 17.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.