Jabiru Teaching and Learning Centre in Harrington will be operating a before and after school care service to Lansdowne Public School beginning in Term 4.
They will be running a bus service to their centre with pick up from Lansdowne school at 7am and returning students before 9am ready for school. In the afternoon they will pick students up from school at 3pm and return them to Lansdowne school at 5.45pm.
If you would like to use this service from the first week of Term 4 your enrolment will need to be completed by Week 10 this term.
Parents can use their Before and After School Care vouchers to pay for this service.
In Term 4, they will also be offering swimming lessons to those that are interested. They will take students to swimming lessons in Taree.
Parents can use their Active Kids vouchers for these swimming lessons. For students to access the swimming lessons they must be enrolled in the After School Care service.
More information on Jabiru Teaching and Learning Centre can be found by searching them on Facebook. You can make further enquiries by sending them a message via Facebook.
Lansdowne School has been experiencing some minor vandalism to the school recently because of people being on school grounds out of school hours.
It would be appreciated if reports could be made to the School Security Unit if anyone notices visitors on the school grounds after school or during the weekend.
The Share Our Space Program only applies to school holiday periods, from between 8am and 5pm and this is the only time the school is open for community use. You can phone School Security on 1300 88 00 21 which is available 24/7 if you see anyone on school grounds outside of school hours. Please help keep our school safe.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club held its last outing before the club's presentation last weekend with two members weighing in.
Tracy Minns caught two bream and one flathead for a total weight of 1.626kg. The largest bream weighed 0.505kg and her flathead weighed 0.671kg.
Grant Shelton caught two bream and two flathead for a total weight of 1.637kg. His largest bream weighed 0.637kg and his largest flathead weighed 0.357kg.
The fishing club's seafood raffles are on this Saturday night, September 10. There will be 15 meat trays, 10 seafood trays, five seafood vouchers and two fruit and vegetable trays. Tickets are on sale from 5.30pm, drawn at 6.30pm.
The club will be holding its presentation night on Saturday, October 8 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club following the raffles. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to put their name on the list at the club by October 2.
The next monthly Open Music Day will be held on Sunday, September 25 from 11am until 4pm at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club.
Please note there is a late start due to the club holding its annual general meeting.
Walk-up artists are welcome with a backing band provided.
Go along and have an enjoyable day listening to good music. The club bistro will be available on the day.
For further information contact Jenni on 0431 347 772.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall Book Club, which is held of a Tuesday evening from 7pm to 9pm, is a very popular occurrence. If you are interested there could be room for a couple of extra keen book lovers.
And yoga is on at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Thursday evenings from 5.30pm to 7pm.
The newly formed Upper Lansdowne Play Group will hold its first gathering on Monday, September 26 at the Upper Lansdowne Hall. The group will run from 9am to 11am. The cost will be a gold coin donation and if possible, to also bring a plate of something for morning tea.
Remember that you will have to be a member of Play Group of NSW before attending. Contact Emily Paterson for further information.
Congratulations to the community members who have organised the Play Group.
The Coopernook Op Shop is celebrating its 5th anniversary (2017-2022) with a fashion parade and it inviting everyone to join the celebrations with fun, fashion, colour and entertainment.
The event will be held outdoors at 4 Petrie Street, Coopernook on Saturday, September 24. The Op Shop will open at 9am. At 10am will be a sausage sizzle. The fashion parade will commence at 1pm with the 2022 Spring Event highlighting local volunteers as models, spotlighting quality pre-loved garments and apparel for sale through the vibrant and friendly op shop. Enquiries 0418 656 442.
The Lansdowne Community Hall will hold its next market day on Saturday, October 29. For anyone who books a stall at our market for the first time, you will not be charged a stall fee. Inside and outside sites are available. Also, all our stall holders have a free cuppa and cake. Stall fee is only $10. Please phone 6556 7146 for bookings and inquiries.
On Sunday, September 30 a fundraiser is being held in the Lansdowne Community Hall for the hall's annual art exhibition which will be held in May next year.
The Upper Lansdowne Social Craft Group will be holding a "Try, Join and Learn" open day on Thursday, September 22 at the Upper Lansdowne Hall between 10am to noon. It is for the community to go along and see the vast variety of crafts and techniques that the members of the group practise.
You will be able to "have a go" at a craft that appeals to you and share a cuppa with the craft members.
Goods made by the members will be available for purchase so it could be an opportunity to purchase early handmade gifts for Christmas.
New members are always welcome. For information, please phone Robyn on 0428 653 730.
Shirley Haines' "Coffee and Connect" day held at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Monday was very successful with more than 40 people attending.
The aim of the day was to have people in our community start connecting with each other once again. After COVID hit the social aspect was shattered with friends, families and neighbours, and especially the elderly in our communities being isolated from personal contact.
Several people spoke on means and ways to go about rectifying the situation and how to go about making it better.
Jacqueline Thompson spoke of getting a grant for Rita Daher's property to be used as a healing and a petting zoo.
The next "Coffee and Connect" day will be in October sometime possibly the 18th. Shirley will confirm this next week.
On Wednesday, September 21 the Lansdowne Community Hall community will have another "Café for a Day" commencing at 10am.
Please come along and enjoy good company, tasty food, musical entertainment with Heath Watts, a display and talk by members of The Men's Shed. If you have something for "Show and Tell" feel free to bring it along.
There will be a small charge of $5 to cover costs. For catering purposes please contact Rhonda on 0418 920 984 or Gai on 6556 7150 if you are attending.
