WHILE it caused consternation for Group Three Rugby League and club officials, Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said cancellation of last weekend's minor semi-final worked in his side's favour.
The Tigers will meet Forster-Tuncurry on Saturday in the minor semi-final to be played at Tuncurry in Group Three's version of Groundhog Day.
This time last week Collins had a few headaches filling some gaps in the side due to injuries.
"I only had 15 fit players,'' he said.
Winger Liam Phillips dropped out the day before the match due to illness. Phillips contacted Collins on Friday morning just after he had finished the On the Bench segment for the Times. Collins said at the time his options for outside backs were limited.
"The joys of coaching,'' Collins said as he set off to find a replacement winger.
This week the Tigers should be as close to full strength as they are going to be.
"We're pretty well right now,'' Collins said.
"Liam's a definite starter.''
There was some doubt over centre Josh Griffiths earlier in the week, however Collins now expects him to take his place.
Collins called an extra training session for last Saturday when the football was ruled out. He said the squad has had four positive sessions and the players are primed for a big effort.
While the Tigers have overcome considerable odds just to be playing in the minor semi-final after injuries appeared to have cruelled their campaign, Collins assured the squad is hungry for more success.
"We've had a couple of good training sessions - we even had a run last Saturday and we're ready to rip in,'' he said.
Otherwise Wingham's game plan won't divert much from last weekend.
"We know what to expect from them,'' he said.
"So we'll just have to lift a bit and get to the next level.''
Collins reiterated that the Tigers will have to cut down the time Forster-Tuncurry playmaker Adrian Davis has with the ball.
Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach Nathan Campbell said the Hawks are '110 per cent fit'.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
