This is the fourth change the group has had to make for the grand final since the draw was originally released last year. Saturday, September 10 was the original date but this was pushed back to Saturday, September 17 when the draw was revamped due to early season problems with wet weather and closed field. The group then opted for Sunday, September 18 to avoid a clash with the Hastings League grand final on September 17. Now it's back to September 24.