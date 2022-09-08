GROUP Three Rugby League chairman Wayne Bridge said the grand final date is now locked in and will go ahead on Saturday, September 24 in fair weather or foul.
This follows the cancellation of last weekend's minor and major semi-finals due to torrential rain that hit the Mid North Coast on Friday evening. Group Three postponed games at Tuncurry and Port Macquarie early on Saturday morning. The minor semi-finals at Tuncurry were due to kickoff at 11am on Saturday.
Advertisement
Group Three this week voted to extend the season by a week, with the grand finals now on Saturday, September 24. The major and minor semi-finals will be played this weekend.
One option considered by the group was playing knockout finals this weekend, with 1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3. Under the proposal the winners would progress to a September 18 grand final. Mr Bridge said this had some support, but it was eventually decided to extend the season.
Mr Bridge said the group is now confident is has the support of Port Macquarie-Hastings and MidCoast Council regarding fixtures going ahead, even if there's more wet weather.
"We can't go back another week to the long weekend,'' he said.
"The grand finals will be played on September 24.''
Grand finals will be at either Port Regional Stadium or Old Bar Reserve and this will be determined in Sunday's major semi between Port City and Old Bar.
Mr Bridge confirmed the group would ensure there's a contingency plan in place to move games in the remaining three weeks should there be further problems with the weather.
This is the fourth change the group has had to make for the grand final since the draw was originally released last year. Saturday, September 10 was the original date but this was pushed back to Saturday, September 17 when the draw was revamped due to early season problems with wet weather and closed field. The group then opted for Sunday, September 18 to avoid a clash with the Hastings League grand final on September 17. Now it's back to September 24.
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said the Pirates support the move to play the finals series in its entirety.
RELATED: Grand finals back a week
"Our vote was heavily in favour of extending the season,'' Henry said.
"If we'd played the knockout games it wouldn't have rewarded us for finishing second. This is the right decision.''
Henry said he has no concerns about playing a Saturday grand final - a first for Group Three.
"I think it works out better for the players and supporters,'' he reasoned.
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said that personally he favoured the knockout system. The Tigers finished fourth so would have played Port City at Port Macquarie.
"It was a golden ticket for us - we would have beaten Port no worries and gone straight through to the grand final,'' Collins said.
However, Collins concedes extending the season by the week is fairer for all the teams in the finals.
Advertisement
"I just want to get the season over,'' he said.
"It means there's no rep footy now and that's disappointing though.''
Groups Three and Two were due to meet in representative games on Saturday, September 24, however, this has now been scrapped. It has yet to be announced when, or if, the games would go ahead with the decision up to the groups and the Mid North Coast Rugby League.
However, Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach Nathan Campbell said he would have preferred the knockout system.
"I was looking forward to playing Old Bar this week, even though we haven't beaten them this year,'' he said.
"It just seems like the season has gone on forever."
Advertisement
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.