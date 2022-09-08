Manning River Times

Pirate pack poised to pave the way for major semi-final victory

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 8 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Dooker has been a consistent performer for the Pirates this season. The Pirates play Port City in Sunday's Group Three major semi-final.

SECOND rower Tom Dooker has been the quiet achiever in the Old Bar side this season, according to co-captain-coach Mick Henry.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.