SECOND rower Tom Dooker has been the quiet achiever in the Old Bar side this season, according to co-captain-coach Mick Henry.
Henry believes his pack can pave the way for a win over Port City in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League major semi-final at Port Macquarie.
Advertisement
"Our forwards hold the key - our front rowers, Shannon (Martin), Will (Clarke) and Jared (Wooster) have all been strong this year,'' Henry said.
"And Dooker has been massive for us all season. I think he's our leading try scorer and he hasn't missed a game. He was one of our best last year as well until he was injured.''
Henry conceded that Dooker doesn't always get the accolades but added he's been pivotal to the side's success over the past two years. He'll play an important role in Sunday's showdown against a physical Port City pack, Henry added.
Not surprisingly, the Pirates have named an unchanged lineup from the team that would have tackled the Breakers last weekend. That was until Mother Nature intervened and the minor and major semi-finals were both cancelled due to torrential rain.
The Pirates trained on Tuesday night and had another run last night. Henry said there are no injury concerns.
"That's one good thing about the extra break - a few of the boys have been carrying little niggles so this has given them an extra week to work on them,'' Henry said.
This includes halfback Jordan Worboys, who has played just 20 minutes since dislocating his shoulder against Wingham in a deferred game on Tuesday, August 2 at Wingham.
Worboys is fit and ready to go this weekend and Henry assured he would be the starting seven, partnering his younger brother, Isaac in the halves. Winner of Sunday's game earns the right to host the grand final, now to be played on Saturday, September 24. As has been widely reported, Old Bar will be looking to get the grand final played at Old Bar for the first time.
The Pirates and Breakers have only met once this year, in a Tuesday night deferred game on August 23. This ended in a draw. Henry said last week one thing he gained from that match was the value of possession. Old Bar led at halftime in that match but forfeited too much ball in the second half through loose carries and were forced to defend for much of the second half
"We know we have to cut down our mistakes,'' Henry said.
Sunday's game will kickoff at 2.50.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.