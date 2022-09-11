Manning River Times
Home/News

Welcome to shorebirds arriving from Siberia and Alaska

By Silas Darnell
September 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eastern curlews can be seen feeding on the sand flats at Harrington. Picture P West

The warmer weather brings many changes to our beautiful valley. One that is often overlooked is the arrival of the migratory shorebirds to our sandy shores.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.