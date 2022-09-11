Welcome to shorebirds arriving from Siberia and Alaska

The warmer weather brings many changes to our beautiful valley. One that is often overlooked is the arrival of the migratory shorebirds to our sandy shores.
The large and mobile sand flats at Harrington and Farquhar Inlet host more than 25 species of wading birds. These birds feed on small sand dwelling animals such as shrimp and crabs.
These visitors are among the most impressive travelers in the animal world, with one species, the bar-tailed godwit, undertaking the longest single flight of any bird, flying an amazing 13, 000 kilometres nonstop in eight days!
After flying from far flung locations such as Siberia and Alaska, these summer visitors are understandably worn out and need time to rest. They spend the southern summer feeding and resting before making the return journey to breed in the brief northern summer.
Look out on the beaches for the eastern curlew. This is the largest of all the shorebirds and stands around 40cm tall. It is easily distinguishable by its very long, downcurved beak. While a couple of eastern curlews have stayed in the area for the winter, their numbers will grow from late September, they can easily be seen feeding on the sand flats at Harrington.
The great travellers, the bar-tailed godwits can also be seen in growing numbers as the weather warms up and they can be identified by their upturned bill. and are a bit smaller than the Eastern Curlew. There can be up to 200 bar-tailed godwits on the sand over the summer. Despite these large numbers many migratory species are in decline and it is critical we protect their summer feeding grounds.
The Manning is lucky to host one of the most important beach-nesting sites in NSW. The most conspicuous and easily identified of the beach-nesting birds is the pied oystercatcher. They are medium sized black and white birds with a bright red bill and they lay their eggs directly on the sand in the sparsely vegetated dunes.
Large numbers of little terns migrate to the area in the summer months and also lay their eggs directly on the sand. Their preferred habitat is freshly turned over sand with water on both sides. So, the Harrington sand-spit and Farquhar inlet are just about perfect. Little terns sit on their eggs for approximately three weeks and the chicks hatch, feed and grow to be able to fly around three weeks from hatching.
Living and nesting on the ground makes eggs, chicks and adult birds very vulnerable to many kinds of threats including weather events, foxes and domestic dogs, and four-wheel drives.
Some threats such as high seas and flooding cannot be controlled by humans. However, there are many things we can all do to protect our beach dwelling birds.
First, fences are erected in areas expected to have nests and are now in place for the season. Residents and visitors are reminded to stay out of the fenced areas. It is also vital that we keep our furry friends away from birds on the beach and stick to areas where our dogs are permitted.
The long running program of beach nesting bird protection has served to protect all the inhabitants of the sandy shore and is a successful collaboration between many government agencies, volunteers and most importantly the people of the Manning Valley. Without the public's ongoing cooperation it would be impossible to protect the feathered beauties that inhabit our beaches.
If you want to learn more about the birds that live on the sandy shores of the Manning come along to a free event hosted by the Hastings Bird Watchers at Oxley Reserve next to the Marine Rescue building in Harrington on Sunday, October 9 from 8am until 12.30pm.
This event will include free guided walks, information on shorebirds and other marine birdlife and telescopes will be set up so you can see some of the summer visitors.
The event may be cancelled in the case of extreme weather.
