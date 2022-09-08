THE Bucketts Way from Gloucester to Taree and return. Hockey player Amy Fry and her mum, Jayne, know every turn, every straight, just about every pothole.
At least three times a week and sometimes more they're on the road so Amy can train and play with Taree West in the Manning senior and junior competitions.
Later this month Amy will be travelling a bit further - to Hobart, with the NSW under 13 Stars team to play in the Australian championships. Amy is the Manning River Times-iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Amy has been representing Manning since under 11s and she was in the under 13 team that went to Bathurst earlier this year for the State titles. From there she was named in the extended squad to take part in training camps at Port Macquarie. From here the two teams for the nationals were decided.
A centre half, Amy said she was 'kind of' confident of making one of the two NSW teams, thinking she went 'alright' at the final trials.
This makes up for the disappointment and frustration of last year, when Amy was named in the train-on squad, but the selection process came to an end when COVID lockdowns intervened.
Amy started playing hockey around six years ago, initially in her home town of Gloucester. Showing promise and keen to take her game to a higher level, Amy opted to travel to Taree to train and play.
"We don't have a synthetic (field) in Gloucester,'' she explained.
Amy decided to sign-on with Taree West as she knew a couple of the players there.
Her weekend agenda now mostly comprises hockey. Amy plays under 13s, 15s and women's division two with the West.
At least this doesn't mean additional trips to Taree.
"All the teams train together,'' she said.
The under 13s finished minor premiers and will contest the grand final this weekend.
Amy said she doesn't mind the travel.
"I get used to it,'' she said, adding that it's her mum who has to do all the work behind the wheel.
Amy attends Gloucester High School. Away from hockey she's heavily involved in equestrian sports.
