Taree Film Society's next screening is Eva Husson's praised adaptation of Graham Swift's Mothering Sunday (MA) at 6.30pm this Monday, September 12 at Fay's Twin Cinema
On a warm spring day in 1924, house maid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) finds herself alone on Mother's Day. Her employers, Mr and Mrs Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend quality time with her secret lover, Paul (Josh O'Connor), the boy from the manor house nearby who is Jane's long-term love despite the fact that he's engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents' friends.
But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane's life forever.
Film society 2022-23 season subscriptions are $135. See www.tareefilmsociety.org.au or call 0439 903 477. Casual tickets are $16 plus booking fee: search for Taree Film Society on Eventbrite.
