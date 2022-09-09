On a warm spring day in 1924, house maid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) finds herself alone on Mother's Day. Her employers, Mr and Mrs Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend quality time with her secret lover, Paul (Josh O'Connor), the boy from the manor house nearby who is Jane's long-term love despite the fact that he's engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents' friends.

