Taree Film Society presents Eva Husson's praised adaptation of novel Mothering Sunday

September 9 2022 - 7:00am
Olivia Colman and Odessa Young star in Mothering Sunday, presented by Taree Film Society on Monday, September 12. Photo supplied

Taree Film Society's next screening is Eva Husson's praised adaptation of Graham Swift's Mothering Sunday (MA) at 6.30pm this Monday, September 12 at Fay's Twin Cinema

Local News

