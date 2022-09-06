History Week: Heritage walk through Wingham | video

Manning Valley Historical Society hosted a free heritage walk around Wingham's CBD on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
The event held to mark History Week, with volunteers guiding around 14 people to various locations and telling stories about the history of the buildings.
Advertisement
"It was great. They were all very enthusiastic," Judy Yarrington of MVHS said.
The Heritage Walk started at Wingham Music through town ending.
On the way back, the present owners of the old ES&A Bank in Bent Street, which was the ANZ Bank in the 1970s and restored to it's former mid-century glory by Well Creative in 2016, invited the walkers in to have a look inside the building.
The walk then down Bent Street, along Isabella Street and around the park.
"We gave a bit of a potted history of the buildings and what buildings had been there previously prior to the 20th century," Judy said.
Along the way a story was told about the Old Courthouse on Farquhar Street, whereby Wingham was supposed to get a new courthouse in the 1890s but it "went missing". The bank new courthouse was found some time later at Wyndham NSW, and Wingham didn't get their replacement new courthouse until the 1930s.
Judy said the reaction to the walk was so positive, MVHS will probably hold more walks like it in the future.
"People gave good feedback; they enjoyed it," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.