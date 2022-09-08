The deep respect that Mave Richardson AM PSM is held in by family and the community was evident at her 'surprise' 80th birthday celebrations at Club Taree on Saturday, August 13.
A large crowd of family and friends, with some of her family coming a long way to join in the celebrations, gathered to honour Mave with a light lunch.
"I was thrilled to bits to have family who took the time to travel long distances," Mave said.
"It was quite overwhelming. And we need to count our blessings in these challenging times."
The party was run like a well-oiled program, with George Hoad AM acting as MC, Cameron Waugh assisting and providing background music, and the surprise entrance of piper John Andrews delighting Mave and her husband, Eric Richardson OAM with some Scottish tunes on the bagpipes.
George Hoad also sang a medley of songs from Mave's birth year, 1942, and Ariana Schneider bought tears to not only Mave and Eric's eyes, but a lot of people in the room, when she sang the same song she had sung at Mave and Eric's wedding in 1992.
MidCoast councillor Kathryn Bell gave the 'official' speech, while Mave's daughters Katrina Morely from Melbourne and Emma Read from Sydney recited a poem they had written for the occasion.
More speeches followed, with people getting up spontaneously to take the microphone and sing Mave's praises.
"It was wonderful to celebrate a milestone birthday with wonderful family who travelled from long distances and local friends who have support me in many many different ways," Mave said.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
