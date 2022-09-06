The Golden Oldies' September lunch was held at Club Taree.
This month, singer/songwriter and guitarist Heath Watts, former member of Bob Berrigan's band, entertained members before the lunch.
Luncheon meetings are on the first Monday of every month, unless that Monday is a public holiday, in which case the meeting is on the second Monday of that month.
Contact numbers: president Judy Woods 6550 0064; vice president Denise Karlson 6551 0238; secretary Vicky Atkins 0499 515 052; treasurer Virginia De Wright 0448 569 127.
