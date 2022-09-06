A ban on the consumption of alcohol in Central Park, Wingham will be temporarily lifted during this year's three-day Wingham Music Festival.
The temporary ban will be lifted on October 14-16 at specific times across the weekend.
Alcohol will be served and consumed in a specifically, secured licensed area.
Previously held at Wingham Showground, the live musical event will be moved into the centre of town to provide a greater benefit for both the community and local businesses.
Emerging artists will play alongside well-known performers. Confirmed artists include The Black Sorrows, Darryl Braithwaite and The Waifs headlining Friday, Saturday and Sunday night respectively. Other artists to appear include Bill Chambers, The Wolfe Brothers, Dom Turner, Imogen Clarke, 19-Twenty, Hurricane Fall, Blues Arcadia and so many more.
Food stalls, indigenous cultural learnings and circus performance also form part of the festival.
The decision of grant music festival organisers permission to serve alcohol was made at the August MidCoast Council meeting.
You cannot hide in Wingham park; it is a great location.- Cr David West
While the majority of councillors were in favour of the motion, Cr Peter Howard questioned the proposal, while Cr Dheera Smith abstained from voting.
Cr Howard said he had concerns about the venue and giving the festival an alcohol licence. "We are buying into problems in the CBD and I vote against this," he said.
Cr Smith said she was in favour of the musical festival, but questioned the supervision of young, alcohol-fuelled people in the streets.
"And, I hope the organisers have security and breathalysers and there will be extra police if necessary," Cr Smith said.
"This is one of the most professionally run events in this area," Cr Jeremy Miller said. "This is not a mosh pit or an alcohol fuelled event.".
Cr Miller was supported by David West who said he had never seen disorderly conduct by patrons.
"You cannot hide in Wingham park; it is a great location," Cr West said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
