Manning River Times
Home/News

This year's event will be held in Central Park

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
September 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buskers and circus acts join the program at the 2022 Wingham Music Festival, returning to Central Park on the town green. File photo

A ban on the consumption of alcohol in Central Park, Wingham will be temporarily lifted during this year's three-day Wingham Music Festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.