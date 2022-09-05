Manning River Times
Home/News
Our Places

Surfing at Saltwater Point | Photos

September 5 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The swell is still up but Saltwater Point was very surfable when Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin visited on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.