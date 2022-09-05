The swell is still up but Saltwater Point was very surfable when Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin visited on Monday afternoon.
Southerly winds mean breaks like Saltwater are protected, and although it is spring, boardriders weresuited up to cut the wind chill.
Advertisement
Last Friday, forecasters were warning a swell above four metres, and winds up to 50 kilometres per hour could be expected on the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning for much of the NSW and southern Queensland coast last weekend.
That warning was extended to include today Monday, and Tuesday, September 6, for the majority of the coast, including our own Macquarie coast.
Meanwhile the showers are expected to ease on Tuesday and we may see the sun on Wednesday before the rain returns. Daytime temperatures between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius are forecast.
NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.