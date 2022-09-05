Have your say on development proposals in Old Bar and Purfleet

A development of medium density housing in Old Bar comprising 88 homes is set to go ahead if the development application is approved by MidCoast Council.
In addition, there are plans for a subdivision of land in Old Bar, and a subdivision in Purfleet.
MidCoast Council is inviting the community to comment on all three integrated development proposals.
Plans lodged in the DA for Old Bar Road, east of Wyden Street, show the intention for construction of eight houses, 56 townhouses, and 24 apartments, with parking for residents plus visitor parking. It is understood that buildings will not exceed 8.5 metres in height. The DA was lodged on August 4, 2022 for Oatrain Pty Ltd, a company registered in Sydney.
Also in Old Bar, a DA for a subdivision of 75 lots on Forest Lane was submitted on 12 April 2022 for Archer Nominees No. 21 Pty Ltd. The DA also includes construction of a new road.
Purfleet Taree Local Aboriginal Land Council lodged a DA on July 22, 2022 to subdivide land at Purfleet into 56 lots. This DA also includes construction of a new road and a roundabout.
To view plans on the above DAs and make submissions to council go to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/development-applications-on-exhibition.
