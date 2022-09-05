Manning River Times
Home/News

Development applications for intergrated developments with MidCoast Council at Old Bar and Purfleet

September 5 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have your say on development proposals in Old Bar and Purfleet

A development of medium density housing in Old Bar comprising 88 homes is set to go ahead if the development application is approved by MidCoast Council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.