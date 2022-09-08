CWA MNC Group Cultural and International Day
Wingham CWA members, under the leadership of president Vivienne Beaumont, hosted the Group Cultural and International Day at their rooms in Wingham on Wednesday, August 31 when 85 members within the Group were in attendance.
The day began with morning tea and some delicious old fashioned treats before the International segment commenced with group international officer Gail Kirby of Wauchope Branch informing members of her attendance at the State Seminar on this year's Country of Study - Latvia - and speaking about some of the traditions, costumes, foods, architecture and then conducting a 'look and see' quiz on objects relating to Latvia. A colourful collection of Latvian artefacts was also on display.
After lunch the cultural segment was conducted by group cultural officer Penny Britton of Wallamba Branch. 'Collections' was the theme for the day and a number of members had brought along their favourite collections including tea cosies, glass birds, thimbles, seashells, badges, sheet music, elephants, wooden mushrooms and trinket boxes which they spoke about.
A number of branches had put together some skits including The Bonny Bells from Bonny Hills Branch, Hastings Branch, Gloucester Evening Branch, Wallamba Branch and Wingham performing.
Congratulations to Wingham Branch for a great day.
I managed to purchase a lovely book that the Branch has produced, Wise and Whimsical, which has some wonderful photos taken from the walls of the old baby health centre which were done back in 1949 by the late Ruth Pereira.
MidCoast Stories app release
Despite the miserable weather conditions the launch of Midcoast Stories Heritage Trails app went ahead at the Taree Railway Station on Saturday morning and was attended by a good number of folk from the Manning and Wauchope areas, some even dressing in period costumes that added to the atmosphere of the day.
Midcoast Stories coordinators Janine Roberts and Penny Teerman had obtained grant funding and did a marvellous job in pulling it all together.
Four ladies from Wingham CWA Branch had come together to supply a delicious morning tea with some tried and true recipes dating back to 1913 when the Taree Railway Station was officially opened and these included cockle biscuits, Anzac biscuits, and what would a CWA morning tea be without scones - plain and pumpkin - and fruit cake.
Four Tinonee Historical Society members - Peter, Sue, Barry and myself - attended and enjoyed the event, catching up with the folk including Wendy McKeough OAM and Rodney O'Reagan OAM, who wore his Lighthorse uniform.
Tinonee Hall
Earth Angels Preschool activities have returned to their premises after using the hall for the last four and half weeks whilst flood damage was repaired and their building brought back to full use.
The hall will be holding their AGM next Wednesday, September 14 commencing at 8.30am.
Sincere condolences
Deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to Mrs Helen Woolfe and her family members on the recent passing of her mum Mrs Frances MacPherson, formerly of Burrell Creek.
