The day began with morning tea and some delicious old fashioned treats before the International segment commenced with group international officer Gail Kirby of Wauchope Branch informing members of her attendance at the State Seminar on this year's Country of Study - Latvia - and speaking about some of the traditions, costumes, foods, architecture and then conducting a 'look and see' quiz on objects relating to Latvia. A colourful collection of Latvian artefacts was also on display.