Repairs to Scotts Creek bridge on Manning Point Road to start September 7

September 5 2022 - 6:00pm
Scotts Creek bridge on Manning Point Road was built in the 1960s and requires repairs to strengthen its load-bearing capacity. Photo supplied.

Built in the 1960s, Scotts Creek bridge over the Manning River at Mitchells Island is about to undergo repairs.

