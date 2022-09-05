Built in the 1960s, Scotts Creek bridge over the Manning River at Mitchells Island is about to undergo repairs.
"The work is necessary because of deterioration in this bridge," MidCoast Council's executive manager transport and engineering, Peter Gesling said.
Advertisement
"Engineers analysed the bridge in July 2021 after routine maintenance checks showed some cracking and deterioration in the concrete. Work will focus on strengthening the load-bearing capacity of the bridge."
The work is expected to begin Wednesday, September 7, weather permitting and motorists can expect lengthy delays over the next four weeks as galvanised steel beams are installed.
The second stage of works will start in late 2022 or early 2023 and will involve further design, additional strengthening works and concrete repairs.
To find out more and keep up to date with progress on these works, head to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/scotts-creek-bridge
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.