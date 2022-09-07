The ocean lived up to the weather forecast over the weekend with white caps visible a long way from shore.
MidCoast Council has established a Community Resilience and Disaster Recovery Reference Group.
This group will replace the former Community Recovery Bushfire Reference Group which was dissolved as per council policy in the local government elections last year.
Council is looking for representative membership from the community. The purpose of this group will be to provide strategic advice and feedback to assist council in supporting the Mid Coast community in increasing resilience to potential disasters and to support the recovery and renewal process by working with council to support local recovery efforts for communities impacted by disaster events.
An informal group known as Resilience Old Bar operated for a couple of years following the disastrous bushfires of 2019 but attendance dwindled to a point where it was no longer viable and so it disbanded.
The membership of this new group will consist of councillors, council staff, representatives from relevant government agencies and NGOs and up to five community representatives each from bushfire-impacted areas and flood-impacted areas.
As Old Bar and surrounding areas certainly were affected by both bushfires and flooding, it would be prudent for some representation from this area.
To find out more information about this committee, or to apply to join the group please see www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Council/About-MidCoast-Council/Committees/Community-Resilience-and-Disaster-Recovery-Reference-Group.
Now that the Old Bar CTC has closed, where do you go for similar services in Old Bar? The Post Office or the library can probably help.
In addition to the services that you would expect at a post office, Old Bar Post Office offers faxing, photo copying and laminating up to A3 size, telephone recharge and recycling of printer cartridges.
The Old Bar library offers free computer use, with a time limit and printing for a fee.
