Manning River Times
Home/News

Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
September 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ocean lived up to the weather forecast over the weekend with white caps visible a long way from shore.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.