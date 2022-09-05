Manning River Times

Letter: Are there any drivers with common sense any more?

By Ros Hendy
September 5 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letter: Are there any drivers with common sense any more?

Yes, there are millions of potholes, fast becoming craters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.