Letter: Are there any drivers with common sense any more?

Yes, there are millions of potholes, fast becoming craters.
Yes, the Council needs to pour much more into this, now.
Advertisement
But, people do not drive to the conditions.
On the weekend we saw literally dozens of vehicles with broken tyres and rims. They were everywhere on Friday night.
It's hard to see the holes in rain when they are full, but locals all know we have big problems, so just slow down and stop exacerbating the problem.
And even when I slow to go in or around pot holes, the leadfoots just fly past, toot, abuse etc. It's just crazy out there.
Are there any drivers with common sense any more?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.