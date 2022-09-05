Manning River Times
Home/News

Meeting to discuss changing format of Group 3 semi-finals

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 5 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar could play Forster-Tuncurry this weekend in a proposed revamp of the Group Three Rugby League semi-final format.

GROUP Three Rugby League's management will meet tonight (Monday, September 5) to discuss changing the format of this year's semi-final series.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.