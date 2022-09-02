Here we are at the pointy end...

Manning River Times sports journalist Mick McDonald reminds us we are at "the pointy end" of the winter sports season. And what's a sports story without a cliche?
In my role as editor, I proofread a lot of stories and I can't help but enjoy Mick's sports coverage and the personalities he uncovers. Sport has moved a long way from match reports. Today's sports pages are full of people stories.
This week we met 16-year-old Brooke Hosgood from Manning Valley Anglican College. Brooke is just back from the Australian All Schools Cross Country Championships where she was a member of the NSW side. .
Then there's the talented Karla Baker who has been named in NSW under 13 hockey side and under 15 train-on hockey squad and is this week's sportstar award winner.
And Mick caught up with Maitlan Brown who was briefly back to where her cricket career started. The Wingham-born 25-year-old opening bowler and aspiring allrounder was "home" as part of Cricket NSW's Country Blitz aimed at getting more juniors involved in the game.
A lot of the focus this week has been on the finals in the junior and senior rugby league and football. Twelve clubs will be represented on Group Three Junior Rugby League's grand final weekend.
And we were all excited at the news that Old Bar (Pirates) will host a match in the Group Three finals series. "It's the best news to hit Old Bar since the Manning River entrance was opened," is how Mick introduced the story. Pirates' co-coach Mick Henry backed this by saying "The whole town is buzzing. Walk down the street and everyone wants to talk about it.''
In an in-depth look at footy this week, in a story entitled Footy Shorts, Mick observed "If Old Bar (Pirates) and Wingham (Tigers) qualify for the Big Dance they may have to consider playing the game at the new Allianz Stadium to fit the crowd in."
And if you're interested in rugby league and in particular Group Three, tune in to our Facebook page on Friday afternoons to catch "On the Bench", featuring Mick and "leading league pundit" Gary Bridge (pictured right) plus a guest as they discuss the big issues. Guest have included Wingham captain coach Mitch Collins (pictured left) - making his third appearance and who may and may not be levering for a full-time spot on the segment - Old Bar Pirates co-coaches Jordan Worboys and Mick Henry, Pirates president Andrew Wilkes, Taree City league tag captain-coach Kelsey Schneider and the versatile Lucy Green, who shows promise in rugby league and rugby union.
To borrow from Roy or HG, when too much sport is barely enough....
Toni Bell
Editor, Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
