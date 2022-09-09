Manning River Times
Young RFS volunteer and TAFE trades student helps repair caravan damaged on Martin Bridge

By Helen Hofman
September 9 2022 - 2:00am
Hayden, a local Diamond Beach RFS member and a TAFE trades student, helping secure Helen Hofman's damaged caravan. Photo supplied.

I'd like to publicly thank the very kind young man who came to my rescue last Thursday, August 24, to provide roadside assistance.

