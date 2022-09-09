I'd like to publicly thank the very kind young man who came to my rescue last Thursday, August 24, to provide roadside assistance.
Unfortunately, I'd damaged my caravan awning crossing the notoriously narrow Manning River (Martin) Bridge.
While standing on the roadside wondering how best to fix my problem, I was approached by Hayden, a local Diamond Beach RFS member and a TAFE trades student, offering help.
He used cable ties and tape to make my caravan safe enough to drive, then followed behind me as far as the local Twilight Caravan Park to ensure all was okay.
A professional inspection the next day found it safe enough to continue to Sydney, and I was told by the inspector that he could not have done a better job himself.
I am so grateful to Hayden for coming to my rescue - his kindness, reassuring demeanour and swift action ensured I could continue my long journey home to Sydney the next day. He is a credit to his parents, and a positive role model for his generation.
