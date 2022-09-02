THE last time Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins was on the On the Bench segment his broken wrist was in plaster and his team looked destined to miss a place in the Group Three Rugby League semi-finals.
Fast forward a couple of months and Collins makes his third appearance for the season on the segment with his side preparing to meet Forster-Tuncurry on Saturday's minor semi-final at Tuncurry.
Collins outlined Wingham's remarkable run to the playoffs while Sunday's major semi-final between Old Bar and Port City is also previewed. There's also discussion on the possibility of the September 18 grand final being played at Old Bar while the final Manning Hotel player of the week for the season is also announced.
Could Collins be auditioning for a permanent spot on the On the Bench team in 2023? All will be revealed at 4pm on the Manning River Times Facebook page.
