NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NMA) members from across the Manning and Great Lakes joined thousands of the their NSW colleagues demanding better pay and conditions on Thursday, September 1.
The rapid decline in nursing staff numbers has reached crisis point as more and more leave the industry.
The State-wide, 24 hours strike was part of their fight to achieve safer staffing ratios.
A small group of passionate, hard working nurses and midwives brought their plight to the community waving placards at passing vehicles and sharing their frustrations outside Forster Tuncurry Community Health Centre in Breese Parade, Forster.
"In the hospital system we are running out of staff all the time which is impacting patient care," NMA Forster branch president, Michael Sutton said.
"Nurses are leaving; they are so burnt out with the impossible workloads," Mr Sutton said.
"A lot of nurses are doing lots of overtime because hospitals are so short staffed."
He said pay rate in NSW had not kept up with those in both Victoria and Queensland.
"During COVID Victorian nurses had pay increases of three per cent."
Registered nurse and 26-year nursing veteran, Joanne Simpson left the hospital system to work in community health for better working conditions.
"At the time the youngest (of three children) was five years old," she said.
"I could not maintain 24 hour rotations with a family,"
Seventy-two-year-old Margaret Fitzgerald described conditions and the remuneration as an insult to an industry which was often viewed as the backbone of the community.
"I have grandchildren working in K-mart earning more money; there aren't a lot of young people who would want to come into this industry.
"But, if we had better pay and conditions you would probably attract more people."
NMA general secretary, Shaye Candish, said the strike was necessary because of the NSW Government's unwillingness to listen to the concerns of highly skilled clinicians about safe staffing and patient safety.
"We need the NSW government to engage in meaningful discussions on introducing safe nursing and midwifery ratios across our State," Ms Candish said.
"We all agree the public health system needs widespread improvement and we have put forward a comprehensive solution for many years - we need ratios in NSW.
"What nurses and midwives are seeking is not unreasonable.
"The NSW government must prioritise patient care and commit to a safer staffing model with a guaranteed minimum number of nurses and midwives on every shift.
"The evidence is clear that ratios save lives and reduce costs."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
