Off shore championships at Crowdy Head

THE NSW Fishing Club Association's off shore championships will be held at Crowdy Head this weekend.
Unfortunately rough seas are expected for Saturday, which is disappointing, however the conditions should improve on Sunday.
No doubt those who brave the conditions will be able to determine just what fish are available in the area.
At present only snapper are coming in from the close-in grounds with no reports from out wide.
Crowdy beach is still producing tailor and salmon on bait and a few bream have been caught on beach worms in the southern end of the beach.
Flathead are the most caught species in the river.
Soft plastics are taking the most fish. The flathead are to be found from the mouth of the river to well above Taree.
There are plenty of small bream in the lower parts of the river but the best fish are coming from up-stream.
Luderick are not on the bite but they are in the system.
