Manning River Times

Rough weather for State off shore championships at Crowdy Head

By Ian Pereira
September 2 2022 - 4:00am
Off shore championships at Crowdy Head

THE NSW Fishing Club Association's off shore championships will be held at Crowdy Head this weekend.

