20 damaged monuments yet to be restored

Twenty damaged monuments at the Bight Cemetery are scheduled to be restored by February 2023, MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell says.
Mr De Szell gave to assurance to councillors following a question from Peter Epov during an update of work being undertaken at the cemetery at last week's August monthly ordinary meeting.
"As the report states there is a period coming up from September naming restoration of the 20 or so monuments that are yet to be completed at the cemetery," Mr De Szell said.
"The intent is to have that done as soon as we can get staff or contractors onto the site with the intent that by February next year all monuments will be restored," he said.
"At this point in time we are going through a planning phase and no dates are confirmed.
"We will bring more information back to council as we receive it."
Briefing councillors, Mr De Szell said restoration work had continued at the cemetery since the last report in May.
"However it has slowed considerably due to a number of factors, including wet weather, staff shortages due to COVID-19 business interruptions due to flooding, the lack of local stonemasons who wish to work at the site and scheduling issues for stonemasons who are based outside of the area.
"Consequently, only two additional monuments have been restored over the reporting period."
Mr De Szell said two audits had been undertaken since May which indicated repairs had been undertaken in accordance with AS 4204:2019 where possible with four monuments requiring additional work to satisfy the agreed scope of works for repair.
He said the audits had found that five monuments had displayed movement between the headstone and the base.
"As such it would seem that community members are carrying out their own inspections and or tests on monuments as no council staff have been to the cemetery to carry out inspections or tests on the monuments other than the audit team.
"Each headstone does however appear to still retain its structural integrity with dowels limiting further movement.
"No further restoration work will be undertaken on the five monuments."
Dheera Smith said council was concerned that the work continued promptly.
"We've had some trouble with stonemasons about the progress," Cr Smith said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
