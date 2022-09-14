Manning River Times
Work progresses on Bight Cemetery restoration program

Jeanene Duncan
Jeanene Duncan
September 14 2022 - 2:00am
20 damaged monuments yet to be restored

Twenty damaged monuments at the Bight Cemetery are scheduled to be restored by February 2023, MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell says.

