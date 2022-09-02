TEN club teams and at this stage three community teams will contest Manning River Dragon Boat Club's regatta on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11.
Club teams from Grafton to the Central Coast will be involved.
This is the first regatta conducted on the Manning since 2019 due to COVID.
It will also be the first time the club's new headquarters at Manning River Sailing Club will be in operation for a regatta.
Racing will be underway from 9am on the Saturday and the program will include 150 metre races for the community teams while the club teams will contest the popular 150m dash for cash and the gruelling 1km straight line event.
Sunday's program will incorporate 200m sprints for women's men's and mixed crews, Racing will be underway from 8am on the Sunday.
"It will be a great opportunity for the community to come out and have a look at what dragon boat racing is all about,'' club publicity officer Maureen Pratten said.
