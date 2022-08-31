Manning River Times

Investigation into alleged on-field and off-field vilification in Coastal Premier League

By Paul Jobber
Updated August 31 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 7:00am
An investigation has begun into an alleged instance of vilification between two players in the Northern Storm and Macleay Valley Rangers Coastal Premier League fixture last week.

