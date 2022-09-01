IT'S the best news to hit Old Bar since the Manning River entrance was opened.
Group Three Rugby League has confirmed the Old Bar Pirates will host a match in the finals series, whether it be the final on Sunday, September 11 or the Sunday, September 18 grand final.
This followed a meeting earlier this week between Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge, chief executive Mal Drury, Old Bar president Andrew Wilkes and first grade co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys. Mr Bridge said the group is satisfied the Pirates can meet the criteria to host a final or grand final.
Two matches during the 2013 finals series were played at Old Bar, but there have been none since. There's never been a Group Three grand final at Old Bar, although the 2009 Lower North Coast Rugby Union grand final was played there.
"The whole town is buzzing,'' Mick Henry, who shares the first grade coaching role with Worboys, said. "Walk down the street and everyone wants to talk about it.''
If Old Bar wins the major semi on Sunday against Port City at Port Macquarie the decider will be at the Old Bar Reserve.
If not the Pirates host the final between either Forster-Tuncurry or Wingham, the clubs involved in the minor semi tomorrow at Tuncurry.
Henry said the opportunity to secure the grand final at Old Bar won't be a distraction for the Pirates or put extra pressure on the players this weekend. Just the opposite, he maintained.
"It's a massive incentive,'' he said.
"We'd all like to be part of history, the first grade final at Old Bar. It's huge.''
This is Old Bar's best season since 2013 when the Pirates made the grand final at Wauchope only to be heavily defeated. The club hasn't won a first grade premiership since 1999.
Andrew Wilkes outlined in the Times and on last week's On the Bench segment the measures the club is prepared to take to ensure a finals game was at Old Bar. This includes erecting temporary fencing and providing extra seating along with additional canteen/bar areas and toilets.
Mr Bridge conceded parking could still be a problem, although Mr Wilkes believes the majority of Old Bar residents would walk to the ground or get dropped off.
Mr Bridge added that parking is an issue at most grounds in the group for bigger matches.
He said the group didn't consider Taree's Jack Neal Oval as a venue due to the ongoing roadworks in Cowper Street that has blocked an entrance and impacted on parking.
Mick Henry has no doubt that a record crowd would cram into every vantage point should the Pirates play the grand final at home. However, that said the players aren't getting ahead of themselves.
"We have to win on Sunday first."
