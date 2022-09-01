Manning River Times
Home/News

Chance to host a grand final a great incentive for Old Bar Pirates

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar's Shannon Martin carries the ball forward during the game against Taree City at Old Bar. Photo by Scott Calvin

IT'S the best news to hit Old Bar since the Manning River entrance was opened.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.