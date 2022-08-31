Manning River Times

Karla Baker named in NSW under 13 hockey side and under 15 train-on squad

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 1 2022 - 3:22am, first published August 31 2022 - 10:00pm
Karla Baker is a member of the NSW Stars under 13 hockey side and is also in contention to make the under 15s next year.

CHATHAM hockey player Karla Baker has already made one State side this year.

