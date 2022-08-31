CHATHAM hockey player Karla Baker has already made one State side this year.
Now she's hoping to make it a double.
Karla, the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, will head to Hobart with the NSW under 13 Stars at the end of the month for the Australian championships. A striker, she first came to the notice of selectors when she represented Manning Valley in the State championships at Bathurst, where Manning was in division 2.
From here Karla was named in a 60-strong train-on squad that took part in trials at Port Macquarie. This was whittled down to two teams to go to Tasmania.
Karla said she was 'kind of' surprised to gain a berth in the train-on squad, so selection in a State team was an added bonus.
However, she has since been included in an extended squad to trail for a place in the NSW under 15s team for 2023, with trials to be held later in the year.
Karla, who is 13, will be among the youngest players in the 15s and concedes it might be an ask to be selected for next year. However, she reasons that it will be a great experience.
She started playing hockey in the Manning juniors when she was six.
"My dad put me in,'' she said.
"He thought it would be good for me.''
Karla initially played with Tigers, however she has since switched to Chatham Wolves.
Hockey keeps her busy. Kara plays division 1 and 2 in the Manning juniors and backs-up to have a run with the Wolves in the Manning division one women's competition.
She explained there's 'more pushing and shoving' in the women's matches.
"They don't hold back,'' she said.
"But I enjoy playing there.''
It is coming down to the pointy end of the season for all competitions, with the grand finals to be played on Saturday, September 17.
Karla started playing cricket with a Harrington side in the Manning juniors last year. She showed a bit of promise with the bat and the ball, but isn't sure if she'll have another run this summer.
She'll wait to the end of what has been a hectic hockey season first before making a decision.
