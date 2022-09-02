The Coopernook brigade are preparing for its "Get Ready" day which will be held on Sunday, September 18 at the brigade's fire shed. They will have a sausage sizzle and cold drinks on sale, a free jumping castle, lawn games, truck display and fire advice.
There will be a special appearance from Cooper the Fire Dog. They will also be handing out free Get Ready Info Packs.
Advertisement
The Coopernook Rural Bush Fire Brigade has put a notice on its Facebook page to make everyone aware that the Bush Fire Danger Period has commenced in the Mid Coast District (MidCoast and Port Macquarie-Hastings LGAs) from September 1 and a permit is now required for lighting fires in the open.
Know what the new Fire Danger Ratings mean to you. For more information go to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au
The Coopernook Op Shop has some gifts with a difference for those late Father's Day gifts you might still be looking for. Especially if the children might be still wanting to get their dads and Granddads a gift. The Op Shop will be open on Saturday, September 3 from 9am to 3pm.
Shirley Haines is starting up a Coffee Connect Morning at the Lansdowne Community Hall with the first one on this Tuesday morning, September 6.
The morning will commence at 11am until 1pm and there is no entry fee. Just bring along a plate to share, meet up with friendly locals and your neighbours. Everyone is welcome to attend. Coffee and tea provided.
Shirley has a fantastic raffle for the day with will assist the next Coffee Connect morning.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will be having their Father's Day raffle, live music with the Possum Scratchers, membership draw, fire pit draw, and "surf and turf" lunch special on Sunday, September 4.
Just a reminder that The Habibiz will be at the Upper Lansdowne hall this evening Friday, September 2 from 5pm. Organisers are looking forward to seeing a good rollup to support this local business who are travelling to Upper Lansdowne to bring delicious food to the community.
You can eat inside, on the veranda or outside where the fire pits will be fired up (donations of firewood would be much appreciated).
The Lansdowne Fishing Club's next outing is on this weekend, September 2, 3 and 4 with the weigh-in from 2pm on Sunday at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Target species for the outing are mullet and groper.
Their next seafood raffle will be held on Saturday, September 10.
There is a list at the club for those wishing to attend the fishing club's presentation evening which will be held on October 8. Names must be in by Sunday, October 2.
The Whitetop Mountaineers from USA will be appearing at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Wednesday, October 26 commencing at 7pm.
Do not miss this premier bluegrass duo, featuring old time country duet singing, up-tempo fiddle, clawhammer banjo, bluegrass mandolin and guitar instrumentals as well as high energy Appalachian dancing.
The Whitetop Mountaineers is made up of Martha Spencer, and Jackson Cunningham.
Martha began dancing and playing at a young age. She plays fiddle, banjo, guitar, bass, dulcimer, and sings. She has won competitions on banjo, fiddle, and vocals and has also been widely recognized for her Appalachian dancing.
Jackson Cunningham began playing music at the age of eight on the piano, and the guitar at the age of nine and currently plays guitar, mandolin, claw hammer banjo as well as singing lead and harmony parts.
Advertisement
More information: thewhitetopmountaineers.com and YouTube
For bookings, Phone Rita on 02 5591 6017.
The Lansdowne Community Hall will be having another "Café for a Day" on Wednesday, September 21, commencing at 10am. Please come along and enjoy tasty food and live music by Heath Watts. There will be a display and talk by members of The Men's Shed.
If you have something for "Show and Tell" please feel free to bring it along.
There will be a small charge of $5 to cover costs. For catering purposes please contact Rhonda on 0418 920 984 or Gai on 6556 7150.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.