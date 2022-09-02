Manning River Times
Community events around the Lansdowne valley

By Margaret Haddon
September 2 2022 - 12:00am
Lansdowne Community Hall is the venue for two community events this month. File photo

Get Ready day

The Coopernook brigade are preparing for its "Get Ready" day which will be held on Sunday, September 18 at the brigade's fire shed. They will have a sausage sizzle and cold drinks on sale, a free jumping castle, lawn games, truck display and fire advice.

