JORDAN Worboys is back to halfback and Kurt Lewis will be given a roaming commission.
That's Old Bar's story going into Sunday's Group Three Rugby League major semi-final against Port City at the Regional Stadium at Port Macquarie.
Worboys will play his first full game since he dislocated his shoulder against Wingham in a midweek game on August 2. He had 20 minutes in Old Bar's last round win over Taree City and came through without any problems.
"It was fine,'' Worboys told the Times earlier this week.
"Jordy's sweet and he'll go straight to seven,'' Old Bar co-coach Mick Henry said, adding there was never any consideration to starting Worboys from the bench as a precaution against aggravating the injury.
Worboys' younger brother, Isaac has filled the seven jumper capably in his absence, but he will shift back to five-eighth. Kurt Lewis will partner promising Jaxon Longa in the centres. Lewis was in strong form playing at five-eighth in recent games and that's given the Old Bar coaching staff plenty to think about.
Henry said Lewis could shift into the middle at some stage of the game.
"Kurt's good with the ball in his hand and he'll have a roaming role. We're lucky, we also have James Hanford - he'll start in the backrow but we can also use him in the centre if we need.
"We have plenty of options.''
The rugged Hanford joined the Pirates late in the season and Henry said he's now an integral part of the team.
"James has been great,'' he said.
The Pirates and Breakers only met the once this year and that resulted in a 22-22 draw at Port Macquarie in a Tuesday night game on August 23. The Pirates secured the draw with a late try to Trae Cochrane after leading at halftime
Henry said one obvious factor to emerge from that clash was the value of possession, as the Pirates coughed up a lot of ball in the second half and were forced to defend in their half.
"If we can keep the ball and roll through the middle then I'm really confident we'll get the job done this week,'' Henry said.
"We know they'll keep coming at us, but we'll be hard to stop.''
The Pirates had a night off training on Tuesday as a number of players were unavailable for varying reasons. They trained last night and will have another session this evening.
"We'll have an extended squad of 22 or 24 and we'll all train together. Not all the players are going to get a game, but they'll still be part of the squad,'' Henry said.
"We'll have a couple of under 18s with us as well.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
