MATCH winning Wingham Tigers halfback Jarom Haines provides the X-Factor the side needs to go all the way in this year's Group Three Rugby League finals series.
That's according to Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins.
Advertisement
The Tigers meet Forster-Tuncurry on the minor semi-final on Saturday at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry.
Wingham's already overcome considerable adversity to make the playoffs. As has been widely reported, the Tigers didn't clinch fourth place until the last round last Saturday when they upset the hitherto unbeaten Port City, but still had to rely on Macleay Valley downing Port Macquarie.
As Port City coach Richie Roberts noted, the stars aligned for the Tigers.
"We've been under pressure for the past two months,'' Collins said.
He said Haines, a gain this year from Newcastle, provides Wingham with some flair, while his kicking game is another asset.
"As he showed last week, he can score a try when we need one,'' Collins said.
Haines skipped through the line to score a smart individual try against the Breakers that gave the Tigers a handy eight point buffer late in the game.
I said all along that if we made the semi-finals, we can win it- Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins is confident about his side's chances in the minor semi-final
Collins stressed the Tigers have to forget the hurdles they overcame to make the semi-finals as it's sudden death football for them from here.
"I'm confident,'' Collins said.
"I said all along that if we made the semi-finals, we can win it.
"We've done it tougher than any other team in the comp this year with injuries, but we can't worry about that now.''
The Tigers don't have any injury worries going into tomorrow and will welcome back experienced forward Kyran Budd, who will start from the bench.
Collins believes the Wingham forwards are well suited to semi-final football and their front rowers, Nick Beacham and Jackson Mullen are both in strong form.
Forster-Tuncurry halfback Adrian Davis returns this weekend from injury. Davis kicked the Tigers off the park when the Hawks scored a comfortable win over Wingham in the first round and was sidelined when the sides played a 30-30 draw in the second.
"We gave him too much time in the first game,'' Collins said.
"That's something we'll have to get right this weekend. I think AJ (Davis) and their captain-coach Nath Campbell are the key players for them.''
Advertisement
The first grade game will kickoff at 2.50.
Women's league tag featuring Taree City and Port Sharks start the day at 11am followed by the Taree City Port Sharks under 18 clash at 12.10. Forster-Tuncurry clash with Port City in reserve grade from 1.30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.