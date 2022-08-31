As the price of living skyrockets, Australian households are looking for ways to reduce costs. For many readers the answer is already in our wallet - with your local library card and the Libby App for digital borrowing.
Between September 6-20 Together We Read invites anyone with a library card to borrow Australian author Jacquie Byron's novel Happy Hour, as an e-book or audiobook, and join Australia's biggest annual online book club.
To join Australia's biggest annual online book club all you need is a membership to MidCoast Libraries (you can join for free) and the free Libby app on your phone or tablet.
From September 6-20 you can download Happy Hour free of charge, with no holds or waiting, and get reading.
You can join the author and readers across Australia for an online discussion throughout the two weeks and a live online event on September 20.
Now in its second year, the 2022 Together We Read selection is the novel Happy Hour by Jacquie Byron - a powerful story about one woman, two dogs and the family next door.
The novel has been touted as being "Elizabeth Strout meets Marian Keyes in this hilarious and uplifting insight into true love, loss and friendship, described by Mary Moody as 'hilarious and poignant'.
Happy Hour was longlisted for the Indie Book Awards 2022 and voted into the Better Reading Top 100.
The Libby App is an award-winning digital app that holds the industry's largest digital literary catalogue. Available through MidCoast Libraries, Libby is a free service offering access to e-books, audio books and other digital content across numerous devices including Apple and Android phones and tablets, Chromebook, and Kobo tablets and eReaders.
Learn more about Together We Read at togetherweread.com/AU.
