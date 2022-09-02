BROOKE Hosgood spends a lot of time running.
The 16-year-old is just back from the Australian All Schools Cross Country Championships held in Adelaide where she was a member of the NSW side.
With the cross country now over Brooke will amp up preparations for the athletics season starting this month with the Taree Little As and also the State Combined Independent Schools (CIS). Brooke attends Manning Valley Anglican College.
She's also a regular in the weekly Taree parkrun, where she is nearly always the first woman to finish.
Brooke won a bronze medal in the open age (17-18 years) relay at Adelaide. This was contested by State teams, with five runners in each. Brooke ran in third spot for NSW.
"We actually finished fourth,'' she said.
"But New Zealand were third and they weren't eligible to get a medal, so we stepped up for the bronze.''
Each runner completed a 2km journey along a grass track. Brooke has some reservations about the relay, admitting she gets a bit nervous waiting for her turn.
Two days earlier Brooke contested the individual race, a 4km trek along what she said was a testing course. "It was really heavy and the mud stuck and there were a couple of pretty tough hills,'' she explained.
Brooke was among the youngest in the field and finished 40th from 80 plus starters. Eight runners from NSW were involved and Brooke's time of 17.15 made her the fifth fastest for her State.
She gained a berth in the State side from the NSW All Schools.
"I was ninth and eight runners were selected to go to the nationals,'' she explained.
"But one of the girls couldn't make it, so I was called in.''
Brooke trains for cross country by running along tracks near her home and said this proved to be perfect preparation.
"There's a few good hills there and with all the rain it's pretty muddy as well so it was similar to the course at the nationals,'' she said.
Brooke is the reigning NSW under 17 Little As 1500 metres champion and she stays in the age division this year. Her first major test will be the regional championships to be held at Wauchope in November.
Defending her title is an obvious goal, but Brooke is setting herself another challenge - qualifying for the nationals.
"I've never done that before.''
Brooke's had a crack at the longer, endurance races, but at this stage has no appetite to be a regular starter.
"I'll gradually build up the kilometres, I don't want to burn myself out'' she explained.
Brooke prefers cross country to track and road events.
"With the different terrain I think it's more interesting,'' she said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
