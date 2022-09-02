If anyone has earned the right to celebrate the 100 year existence of a community hall, it's the people of Bobin.
The Bobin School of Arts Hall came perilously close to suffering the same fate as Bobin Public School, across the road, on November 8, 2019, when bushfires razed the school to the ground and burnt down so many houses.
Advertisement
That day, the fires came to the very steps of the hall, but it was able to be saved, and as a result became the nerve centre for the community over the ensuing weeks, giving people a place to have a shower, wash their clothes, cook food, and for some, a place to live for months on end after their houses had been destroyed.
Bobin celebrated their treasured building over two weeks, first with a picnic on Saturday, August 13, and a more adults-only affair the following Saturday night with the Frocky Horror Centenary Ball
One hundred years ago, the community celebrated the hall opening with a sports day and ball on the same day, so the two celebrations were designed to honour those century-old celebrations.
Around 150 people turned up for the family picnic day, with old-fashioned games such as sack races, egg and spoon races, and tug-o-war, with musical entertainment by the Possum Scratchers, and a pig roasted on a spit to feed the hungry.
The Frocky Horror Ball on the next weekend was a sight to behold, with party goers dressing up or the Frocky Horror theme.
"That was just so brilliant, the effort that everybody went to," hall vice president Kim McDonald said.
Special guest for the night was 93-year-old Ronnie Miller, affectionally dubbed the Mayor of Bobin, as he has lived in the community his entire life.
"He's always telling me yarns about how it used to be," Kim said.
"And he said, 'when I was about 14, I had to go up and light the kerosene lamps at the hall before they had meetings and start the fire for the hot water.'
"I told Ronnie it would be great if he told a couple of little stories at the centenary about how it used to be, because nobody else knows any of this.
"So he spoke for about 15 minutes about how it used to be."
While the two celebrations are already now just memories, there are two gifts from locals that are a permanent reminder of the centenary.
Installed and framed along the back length of the hall stage is a large piece of textile art depicting the hall, made and given to the hall by the Bobin Sew and Sews, a group of women who have been coming together regularly at the hall to sew and talk.
"It started to get people to get out of the house, being able to talk and things like that. And it just grew from there." group member Deanna Oxley said.
"It's helped a lot of ladies as well, some that have been very anxious since the fires. And they love coming here just to talk. Some people just bring knitting or crochet, It doesn't matter. It's just about being here."
Advertisement
Deanna spearheaded the textile art project, but first she approached local artist Peter Schouten AM about the idea. Peter took photos of the hall for reference, then drew a picture on old 20-year-old stage curtains that were to be reused as backing.
Deanna and the Sew and Sews cut the fabric to be placed on top of the backing, much of it in tiny bits to represent leaves on surrounding trees. The fabric was stuck down with fabric glue and quilt spray, and a layer of netting placed over the top a technique called 'confetti technique'.
Deanna started to stipple quilt over the top in April. It took five big trestle tables and nearly five months for her to be able to complete the work, which was completed only just in time for the picnic day.
A complete surprise was the donation of a crochet tapestry depicting the Bobin School of Arts Hall logo, created by Audrey Crowfoot.
It's been nearly three years since the Black Summer bushfires, and the hall has benefited from various government grants for bushfire recovery and resilience, and the assistance of local community organisations, such as Lions and Rotary.
Advertisement
Two water tanks sit next to the hall, donated by the Lions Club, and a whopping 100,000 litre water tank sits higher up the hall grounds, with water piped down to standpipes at the front of the hall.
"One of the big issues was when the (fire) trucks did come to help they had no idea where to get water," Kim explained.
The hall now has a brand new kitchen twice the size of the old one, a big covered outdoor area at the back for barbecues and get togethers.
And in case the community is again put in the situation where disaster strikes, there is now a bathroom pod attached to the hall, complete with a shower and toilet, and a ceiling installed with a photograph that makes it appear that it is open to a bright blue sky dappled with leaves.
More work is yet to be completed to give disabled access to the bathroom.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.