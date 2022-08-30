MAITLAN Brown was briefly back this week to where her cricket career started.
The Wingham-born 25-year-old opening bowler and aspiring allrounder was in Taree and Wingham as part of Cricket NSW's Country Blitz aimed at getting more juniors involved in the game.
She was joined by former test batsman and NSW Sheffield Shield captain Kurtis Patterson. The pair attended a schools carnival in Taree before heading to Brown's alma mater, Wingham Brush Public School. They are involved in further promotions in the Hastings-Macleay area on Wednesday.
Brown started playing cricket with Wingham in the Manning juniors and had a season of first grade with Taree United, winning a premiership, before heading to the professional ranks seven years ago.
"It's great to be home,'' Brown said between signing autographs at the school carnival.
"To chat to kids from my own area. I was in their shoes once - and not all that long ago and it's really cool to be able to come back and visit.
Brown is fit and eager for the start of hostilities in the 2022/23 season, where she'll play for the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and NSW Breakers in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL).
"It should be great although hopefully COVID doesn't throw a few spanners into the works,'' she said..
"Everything is shaping up really well. The NSW team was just up in Coffs Harbour for some practice games. We did realty well up there and I ended up getting a couple of runs, which is cool.''
Making some runs will be a priority this year, she said. In the past she's been known for her exploits with the ball. Brown said she wants to be regarded as an allrounder
"I'm hoping to get that allrounder status come this season. I'm feeling really good and excited to rip in.'
Brown concedes that the Sixers were disappointing last summer. The star-studded squad finished last with just four wins from 14 games. It was a lean season for the Harbour City, as the Sydney Thunder were second last.
"We just couldn't get it together,'' she said of the Sixers.
"We had such a good team on paper, but we just couldn't execute. But it's all up for next season... we can't go any worse. I'm really looking forward to it and I've recruited really well. The signings will be announced soon."
Brown is the closest the Manning has come to a home grown international cricketer since Johnny Martin, who played eight test matches between 1961 and 1966. She's been in the national squad, but has yet to make her debut.
"It's great being in the mix,'' she said.
"I've been on standby for the last couple of tours. It's really exciting that I'm still in it, but yeah, it has been disappointing that I haven't actually been able to crack it and make the debut happen.
"At the moment I'm focusing on domestic cricket and hopefully I can do well and prove that I should be in the (national) squad.''
Brown understands there's a series against India next season, but said her eye is on the World Cup to be played in South Africa.
And she's still a Manning girl. She recalled playing junior cricket at Wingham's Central Park and ducking across to the nearby bakery during breaks in play.
Brown chatted with Taree United Cricket Club official Gordon Cross, complimenting the club's strip for next season. And she's excited the Wingham Tigers have made the Group Three Rugby League semi-finals.
"I heard they're going really well,'' she said.
