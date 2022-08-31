Manning River Times
Burrell Creek Hall 92nd Anniversary celebrations, September 10, 2022

August 31 2022 - 11:00pm
Private V G Wilmen (picture supplied) and the Wingham Chronicle article on his farewell prior to heading off to WWII.

While digging around online for historic stories relating to Burrell Creek Hall in preparation for the hall's 92nd Anniversary celebrations, Elaine Turner found an article from the Wingham Chronicle dated July 24, 1924 on Trove.

