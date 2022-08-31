While digging around online for historic stories relating to Burrell Creek Hall in preparation for the hall's 92nd Anniversary celebrations, Elaine Turner found an article from the Wingham Chronicle dated July 24, 1924 on Trove.
The article was about Private VG Wilmen being farewelled before he headed off to fight in the World War II.
"I recognised the name as a local family name. I contacted a friend, Garleen Wilmen. She then referred me to another local friend, Tanya Atkins, as she knew that Tanya would be a family relative of Private Wilmen. Amazingly, Private Wilmen was Tanya's grandfather," Elaine said.
Private Victor George Wilmen was born in 1914 and would have been around 28 years old when he was sent off to war. He lived to 1975.
The original story from the Wingham Chronicle reads:
"A very successful function took place on Monday night, July 20, 1942 in the Burrell Creek Hall, when a send-off was tendered to Private VG Wilmen. Mr JO Martin (President of the Burrell Creek and District War Service Committee) made a presentation of two pounds and a wallet (which the above-named committee gives to all men who enlist from this area), and in doing so wished Private Wilmen all the best and a safe return. Short speeches in a similar strain were made by Messrs EL and SM Martin, and SP Andrews. A parcel of comforts from the Ladies' Auxiliary was also handed to Private Wilmen, who suitably thanked the donors.
"Three cheers were given for Private Wilmen, also for his aged father, who was on the platform with him. This is the second son of Mr William Wilmen - who, by the way, has passed the 80th milestone - to enlist in the present war. Two other members did a similar duty in the last world war.
"Dancing, and later refreshments, brought to a close another send-off function at Burrell Creek, which quite a number have been held in the last couple of years. Mr Wilmen was farming at Hannam Vale prior to enlisting."
More stories such as these will feature at the 92nd anniversary celebration of Burrell Creek Hall on Saturday, September 10 from 6pm.
Tickets are $20 each and includes supper. BYO alcohol.
Tickets are limited. To book contact Bruce on 0419 405 741 or Ella on 0438 798 446.
