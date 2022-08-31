"A very successful function took place on Monday night, July 20, 1942 in the Burrell Creek Hall, when a send-off was tendered to Private VG Wilmen. Mr JO Martin (President of the Burrell Creek and District War Service Committee) made a presentation of two pounds and a wallet (which the above-named committee gives to all men who enlist from this area), and in doing so wished Private Wilmen all the best and a safe return. Short speeches in a similar strain were made by Messrs EL and SM Martin, and SP Andrews. A parcel of comforts from the Ladies' Auxiliary was also handed to Private Wilmen, who suitably thanked the donors.

