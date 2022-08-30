Manning River Times
Old Bar Pirates to host grand final or final at home ground

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 30 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
Old Bar fullback Taye Cochrane attempts to beat a tackle in the match against Taree City at Old Bar last Saturday. Old Bar will be the venue for either the final or grand final next month.

OLD Bar Pirates will host either the Group Three Rugby League grand final or final at Old Bar.

