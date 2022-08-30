OLD Bar Pirates will host either the Group Three Rugby League grand final or final at Old Bar.
This was determined this week at a meeting at Old Bar attended by Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge and chief executive Mal Drury along with Old Bar president Andrew Wilkes and first grade co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys.
Mr Wilkes said on last Friday's On the Bench segment that his club is confident the club could successfully host a grand final.
The Pirates play Port City in the major semi-final at Port Macquarie on Sunday. Winner of the match will host the Sunday, September 18 grand final. The beaten side will play the Sunday, September 11 final at their home ground.
The Pirates hosted two matches in the 2013 finals series at Old Bar. However, there's never been a grand final at the Old Bar Reserve and Group Three officials were concerned about the lack of facilities at the ground.
However, Mr Bridge said the Pirates will be able to meet the criteria to hold either a final or grand final.
He said the club would supply extra seating and fencing along with more canteen/bar areas and toilets.
Mr Bridge concedes that parking could be still be an issue.
"But we have problems with parking at most of our grounds for big games, it doesn't matter whether it's Tuncurry, Kempsey or even Port Macquarie,'' he said.
Mr Bridge said the club is of the belief that Old Bar residents would either walk to the ground, get dropped off or arrive in a courtesy bus supplied by Club Old Bar. However, he said the car park near the ground would be used exclusively for team buses and officials.
Old Bar officials explained the crowd for the memorial day conducted by the club last year would be equal to what would be expected for a final.
"They handled that well and they said they also learnt a few things from that day,'' Mr Bridge said.
Old Bar hasn't appeared in a grand final since 2013 when the Pirates were beaten by Wauchope at Wauchope.
Three of the four clubs left in the finals series are from the south. This could result in the first all-south grand final since 2004.
The Pirates also have a strong following and Mr Bridge predicts a grand final at Old Bar, particularly if it is against either Forster-Tuncurry or Wingham, could draw a record gate.
There were two options for the Pirates had they won the major semi but not been permitted to play the grand final at Old Bar - play at Wingham or Tuncurry. Mr Bridge said previously the Jack Neal Oval would not be considered due the current roadworks being carried out on Cowper Street and the resulting loss of parking in the Neal Oval.
However he added it underlines the fact that the Manning area doesn't have a facility for major sporting fixtures.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
