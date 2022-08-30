Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare will host a camera trap workshop at Krambach Hall on Monday, September 26.
Part of the group's Conservation of Private Lands Education Program, Department of Primary Industries vertebrate pest research unit's Paul Meek will share his extensive experience in the use of camera traps to monitor both feral and native animals.
The workshop will demonstrate how camera traps work, how to use them properly and the pitfalls of these devices, while at the same time teaching participants how to set one up in the field.
MidCoast Council also will share its experiences with camera trap monitoring, including conservation programs where the traps have been used to inform restoration management.
The day is free, will be held from 10am-3pm and open to everyone, but registration is essential.
For more information and to book your place at the workshop, go to this link: Camera Trap Workshop or contact Isabelle Strachan 0413 113 315.
