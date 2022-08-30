Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare will host a camera trap workshop

August 30 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Meek will share his extensive experience in the use of camera traps to monitor both feral and native animals. Picture Shutterstock.

Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare will host a camera trap workshop at Krambach Hall on Monday, September 26.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.