Small businesses have been urged to take urgent action to safeguard their brand and identity on the internet or risk seeing impersonators, web-name 'campers' or cyber criminals take up domain names just like theirs.
The new system was introduced on March 24 allowing anyone with a connection to Australia, such as businesses, associations and individuals, to register a new category of domain name. Instead of ending with .com.au, .net.au, asn.au, etc people could register the shorter .au name. For example, shoes.com.au could be shoes.au
It also decided Australian businesses with an existing domain name would only have until September 20 to reserve or register their equivalent .au domain name before it became available to the general public.
The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman, Bruce Billson, said with all the challenges small business owners and leaders are facing now, "the last thing anyone needs is someone ripping off their domain name".
Mr Billson's comments come with only a handful of weeks left before owners of .com.au, .net.au and similar domain names lose their priority access to the abridged .au domain name equivalents. Mr Billson said he has significant concerns about plans to allow an open slather sale of business internet names under the new .au domain.
"I implore all small business owners to take a few minutes to work out if they want the shortened .au domain or will be unhappy for someone else to have it," Mr Billson said.
The take-up rate of the new format amongst local businesses appears to be limited, as indicated by Team Taree member and managing director of Jack and Co, Wade Death, a situation that is indicative of an attitude towards cyber security in general.
"I suspect there is not a high take up, but I think it's only because people are just starting to discover it. I've had no other conversations with local people about it," Mr Death said.
"I think the problem is that unless you've been hit or unless you're very close to someone who's been hit, you're just not aware of how big this is and how close this is to us.
"If you get out of it for under $100,000 or $200,000 if you're a business of any reasonable size, then you're doing well. So I don't think the awareness is there, and that's the problem."
