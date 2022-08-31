Moscow-based violinist, Linda Gilbert's return to the Manning has left her audiences inspired.
Linda has played to audiences across the world and in some of Russia's most prestigious and renowned concert halls. In recent weeks, she performed at a sell-out concert at Wingham House and to an appreciative audience at Taree Adventist Hall.
Advertisement
Linda explains the Taree concert was made special for her "as it was attended by several young people, who understand the great need for cultural enhancement for our local community and are eagerly awaiting another concert."
Linda is planning future concerts in the Manning.
An international prizewinner, and one of the few Australian alumni of Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, Russia, Linda fell in love with the violin through the music of J S Bach.
"To perform J S Bach's magnificent music for solo violin is always the highest honour and to have the privilege to present it for my listeners is always very humbling. I am ever-inspired by the lofty stature of this music.
"I never cease to be amazed at the fact that Bach's music is indeed loved and admired by not just musicians in Europe, but right around the globe.
"If there was ever a time we need to be inspired with brighter hopes for tomorrow, it is now, and the sheer power and beauty of J S Bach's violin music so beautifully does just that."
Now increasingly in demand as a professional soloist and chamber musician, Linda's talent for teaching, especially nurturing young students, has also been recognised and she is regularly invited to give lessons and masterclasses in Australia and abroad.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.