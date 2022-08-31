Manning River Times
Home/News
Watch

Moscow-based violinist Linda Gilbert returns for Manning concerts

August 31 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local violinist Linda Gilbert playing at her concert on the weekend

Moscow-based violinist, Linda Gilbert's return to the Manning has left her audiences inspired.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.