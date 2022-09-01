Manning River Times
Tinonee Topics: Wingham CWA will host the Mid North Coast group international and cultural day

By Pam Muxlow
Updated September 1 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:00am
CWA international and cultural day

Wingham CWA Branch is hosting the Mid North Coast CWA Group International and Cultural Day on Friday, September 2 at their rooms in Isabella Street.

