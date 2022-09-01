Wingham CWA Branch is hosting the Mid North Coast CWA Group International and Cultural Day on Friday, September 2 at their rooms in Isabella Street.
Many of the branches within Mid North Coast Group will be represented and will be undertaking performances in the cultural section (songs-skits etc) and also learning about the current country of study for 2022 - Latvia.
Advertisement
We took a drive down to Wingham Brush on Sunday morning and it was horrible to see a Transit type vehicle completely burnt out - not sure if was vandalised or a terrible accident but there was only the shell of it left and police tape around it. It is to be hoped that it wasn't someone's home and that no one was hurt.
Friend Barbara mentioned to me on Tuesday morning that she had heard our daughter Fiona on ABC radio being interviewed about her hobby of making nappies for companion pet chickens. I searched the internet and found the interview on ABC North Queensland. Fiona has been a resident of Townsville since her university days studying at James Cook University nearly 27 years and has been a lover and owner of chickens for many of those years.
Great to see another mural on the front facing of Ashlea Road Dress Shop in Isabella Street, Wingham. It is hard to believe that the business has been going for 25 years.
Congratulations and well done to the owners and what a lovely way to mark the special milestone.
A shout out to all dads to have a "very happy Father's Day" this Sunday, September 4.
It is a long time since I was able to wish my dad a happy day as it is 54 years since he passed away on September 7, 1968 but he is never forgotten.
A warm welcome was extended to Tinonee Public School's new kindergarten students who will be starting school in 2023 when they had their first orientation day on Thursday, August 25. Several of these days will be held before the beginning of the 2023 school year.
The Book Week and Book Fair went off very well and thanks to everyone who supported the Book Fair which raised a fantastic amount of $2000 for the school.
Students are looking forward to the Canberra Stage 3 excursion and have been busy fundraising for the trip.
The school canteen is still desperate for more helpers mainly for Tuesday and Wednesday - if anyone can help please contact the school 6553 1279 for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.