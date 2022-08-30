Visitors to Killabakh's Day in the Country this year are in for a real treat with confirmation of the bands for the all-day live entertainment, and exhibitors for the Annual Art Show.
Returning to perform will be Sweet 'n Swampy, an acoustic quartet comprised of Margaret Rew, Taylor Molnar, Hugh Cowley and Darren Swannack, playing a mix of alternate country, roots rock and bluesy good time tunes played with a nice sweet 'n swampy feel.
Between the band's members, they have notched up many years in the music industry, performing in a number of bands, supported names such as Brian Cadd and The Bull Sisters, and they continue to entertain audiences up and down the coast.
Making their Killabakh debut will be Rusty and the Hinges, who will have you 'swingin' and kickin' up your heels' with a mix of old school country, Australiana, folk, honky tonk, blues and a few surprises. This talented five piece band features guitar (both kinds), banjo, accordion, harp, upright bass and snare.
After a two year hiatus, the Art Show is back better than ever with an amazing collection of artworks from all over the Mid North Coast area, showcasing the great diversity of talent we have.
Old favourites will be returning as well as some new faces, including Mez Truskett and Alana Cabarera, both recently exhibited at the Northern Exposure 7 art show at Port Macquarie Glasshouse. Mez lives at Dunbogan and is inspired by both her immediate and extended surrounds and prefers to work en plein air (outside), usually completing her works in a single sitting.
We have our local wildlife artist, the wonderful Kathryn Warwick, and Gemma Cross, a newly arrived Killabakhian, with her needle felting, which won the People's Choice Award at the Manning Regional Art Gallery Naked and Nude Art Prize 2021.
Artists will be demonstrating their talents and techniques throughout the day and the Art Show raffle is over flowing with incredible donations from very generous local artists.
Killabakh's Day in the Country is on Saturday, September 3 from 10am to 3pm, just 16km north of Wingham along Comboyne Road.
Entry is by gold coin donation which provides the visitor with the day's program of events as well as the opportunity to win a raffle prize.
A great day out for all the family is assured with over 80 artisans and stalls, an art exhibition featuring top quality works, delicious food, plenty of seating and live music performed throughout the day.
For further details contact George Hoad on 0437 887 020 or email ghoad@internode.on.net or go to the website killabakh.wix.com/day-in-the-country.
This event is proudly sponsored by MidCoast Council.
