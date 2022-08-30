Manning River Times
A Day in the Country at Killabakh, Saturday September 3

August 30 2022 - 2:00am
Making their debut at Killabakh's Day in the Country is Rusty and the Hinges. Picture supplied

Visitors to Killabakh's Day in the Country this year are in for a real treat with confirmation of the bands for the all-day live entertainment, and exhibitors for the Annual Art Show.

