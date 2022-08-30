Terrific weather and a great turnout in participants and spectators ensured success for Manning Valley Cruzers' 20th Mountains to the Sea Hot Rod Run.
The three day event saw 200 people attend the 'meet and greet' last Friday night at the run's headquarters, Smugglers Cove Holiday Village, Forster.
Advertisement
It was an early start for the host club on Saturday, with the exhibition area along Taree's riverbank and up Pulteney Street closed to traffic from 5am for the 'show and shine'. Cruzers president, Jim Deguara said the exhibition area was full of cars on show, but from the vantage point of Martin Bridge, "you couldn't see cars for people."
Exhibitors came from all parts of NSW, with clubs from Narrabri, the South Coast, Sydney, Central Coast and Coffs Harbour represented. Picking up the trophy for the furtherest travelled was an interstate visitor who made the 700 kilometre-plus trip from Kingaroy.
Back at Smugglers Cove that evening, the Cruzers members and volunteers catered for a sit-down dinner for the visitors and prize-winners from the 'show and shine' were announced. The Flat Trackers provided the music.
"It was a fantastic weekend," Jim concluded. "It brought people to the area and we were so happy to do it for the community."
The rod run, which had been cancelled the past two years because of the pandemic, received strong support in the form of sponsorship from the local business community.
The Cruzers committee met this week to tally up the weekend and plans to make donations to the Taree Women's Refuge, Taree Rescue Squad and Animal Welfare League with any proceeds from the run. Also food left over from Saturday's dinner was donated to the community kitchen in Taree.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.